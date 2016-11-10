BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Nov 10 Briacell Therapeutics Corp :
* BriaCell provides clinical development update on BriaVax(TM)
* To only use BriaVax newly generated by UC Davis Good Manufacturing Practice Facility in upcoming Phase I/IIA clinical trial
* Expects testing results for material intended to dose first patient in late December 2016, for clinical trial to initiate mid-late Q1 2017
* Sl Green Realty Corp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 eps of $0.44 and $2.34 per share; and FFO of $1.43 and $8.29 per share
* Files for offering of up to 826,250 shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing