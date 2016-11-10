Nov 10 Briacell Therapeutics Corp :

* BriaCell provides clinical development update on BriaVax(TM)

* To only use BriaVax newly generated by UC Davis Good Manufacturing Practice Facility in upcoming Phase I/IIA clinical trial

* Expects testing results for material intended to dose first patient in late December 2016, for clinical trial to initiate mid-late Q1 2017