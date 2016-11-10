BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Nov 10 Canadian Energy Services And Technology Corp
* Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp announces results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 and declares cash dividend
* Q3 revenue C$145.1 million versus I/B/E/S view c$133.7 million
* Canadian energy services and technology - responded to falling activity levels, pricing pressure by rationalizing costs, headcount in Canada and US
* Canadian Energy Services and Technology - due to staff reductions, compensation adjustments, estimates will realize over $20.0 million of annualized savings
* Sl Green Realty Corp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 eps of $0.44 and $2.34 per share; and FFO of $1.43 and $8.29 per share
* Files for offering of up to 826,250 shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing