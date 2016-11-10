BRIEF-Eldorado Resorts', Isle of Capri Casinos' shareholders approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri
Nov 10 International Speedway Corp
* International Speedway Corporation announces amendment to share repurchase program
* International Speedway Corp says board of directors has authorized an additional $200 million to company's current stock purchase plan
* International Speedway Corp says additional stock purchase plan brings total authorized stock purchases under plan to $530 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri
* Says expect growth in industrial and systems businesses in 2017, with flat revenue at Bell and aviation units
* Says Arctic Cat will become part of Textron's specialized vehicles business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: