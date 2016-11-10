Nov 10 Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Innovus pharma reports record quarterly revenues for the third quarter of 2016, increasing 947% to $1.9 million, and record nine months ended september 2016 revenues, increasing 463% to $3.1 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.04

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $5.0 million

