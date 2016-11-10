BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Nov 10 Agree Realty Corp -
* Agree Realty announces expanded $350 million credit facility
* Credit facility comprised of $250 million unsecured revolving credit facility and extensions of existing $65 million, $35 million unsecured term loans
* Says revolving facility will mature in January 2021 with options to extend maturity date to January 2022
* Says unsecured term loans will mature in January 2024
* Agree realty announces expanded $350 million credit facility
* Sl Green Realty Corp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 eps of $0.44 and $2.34 per share; and FFO of $1.43 and $8.29 per share
* Files for offering of up to 826,250 shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing