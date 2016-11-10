BRIEF-Avinger announces outcomes from pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology
* Avinger announces 24-month outcomes from the pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology for peripheral artery disease
Nov 10 Tactile Systems Technology Inc -
* Tactile systems technology, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 financial results and updates fiscal year 2016 outlook
* FY 2016 revenue view $78.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.01
* Q3 revenue $22.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $20 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 26 to 30 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $79.5 million to $81.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Las Vegas Sands reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Jan 25 Norfolk Southern Corp on Wednesday reported a higher fourth-quarter net profit on cost savings and said strong pricing and an expected rebound in coal volumes should help the railroad's business grow in 2017.