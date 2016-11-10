BRIEF-Avinger announces outcomes from pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology
* Avinger announces 24-month outcomes from the pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology for peripheral artery disease
Nov 10 Joint Corp -
* The Joint Corp reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* System wide comp sales in Q3 of 2016 were 26 pct
* Q3 loss per share $0.21
* Q3 revenue rose 33 percent to $5.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $20 million to $21 million
* Las Vegas Sands reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Jan 25 Norfolk Southern Corp on Wednesday reported a higher fourth-quarter net profit on cost savings and said strong pricing and an expected rebound in coal volumes should help the railroad's business grow in 2017.