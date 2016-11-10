BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Nov 10 Trade Desk Inc :
* Trade Desk Inc- qtrly earnings per share $0.06
* Trade Desk Inc- qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $62 million
* Qtrly revenue $ 53.0 million versus $ 28.8 million
* Q4 revenue view $61.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $49.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $61.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin of 30%
The trade desk reports third quarter financial results
* Sl Green Realty Corp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 eps of $0.44 and $2.34 per share; and FFO of $1.43 and $8.29 per share
Files for offering of up to 826,250 shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing