BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Nov 10 Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc :
* Says Billy Bishop appointed CEO
* Blue buffalo pet products inc - Kurt Schmidt retiring with transition through 2017
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Blue Buffalo reports third quarter 2016 results and announces ceo succession
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 sales $288 million versus I/B/E/S view $290.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.78 to $0.79
* Sees fy 2016 sales $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
* Sl Green Realty Corp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 eps of $0.44 and $2.34 per share; and FFO of $1.43 and $8.29 per share
* Files for offering of up to 826,250 shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: