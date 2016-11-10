BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Nov 10 Microsemi Corp
* Microsemi corp says GAAP gross margin for Q4 of 2016 was 62.6 percent, up 940 basis points from 53.2 percent in Q4 of 2015
* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.82 to $0.90
* Microsemi Corp says non-GAAP gross margin for Q4 of 2016 was 62.6 percent, up 610 basis points from 56.5 percent in Q4 of 2015
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $433.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Microsemi reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.42
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $450.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $448.1 million
* Sees Q1 2017 sales $428 million to $442 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
* Sl Green Realty Corp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 eps of $0.44 and $2.34 per share; and FFO of $1.43 and $8.29 per share
* Files for offering of up to 826,250 shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: