* Microsemi corp says GAAP gross margin for Q4 of 2016 was 62.6 percent, up 940 basis points from 53.2 percent in Q4 of 2015

* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.82 to $0.90

* Microsemi Corp says non-GAAP gross margin for Q4 of 2016 was 62.6 percent, up 610 basis points from 56.5 percent in Q4 of 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $433.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Microsemi reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.42

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $450.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $448.1 million

* Sees Q1 2017 sales $428 million to $442 million