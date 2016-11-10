Nov 10 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals -expects cash on hand to be sufficient to meet operating, capital requirements into Q4, 2017 based on current planned expenditures

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals reports 2016 third quarter financial results and provides business update

* Q3 loss per share $0.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S