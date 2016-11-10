BRIEF-Avinger announces outcomes from pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology
* Avinger announces 24-month outcomes from the pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology for peripheral artery disease
Nov 10 LGL Group Inc
* LGL Group Inc says order backlog improved 13.8% to $11.0 million at September 30, 2016 from $9.7 million at June 30, 2016
* LGL Group reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.01
* Q3 revenue rose 6.9 percent to $5.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Las Vegas Sands reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Jan 25 Norfolk Southern Corp on Wednesday reported a higher fourth-quarter net profit on cost savings and said strong pricing and an expected rebound in coal volumes should help the railroad's business grow in 2017.