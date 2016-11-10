BRIEF-Avinger announces outcomes from pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology
Nov 10 Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Novabay Pharmaceuticals says affirms outlook to reach positive adjusted cash flow from operations in December 2016
* Novabay Pharmaceuticals reports 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.34
* Q3 sales rose 29 percent to $3.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Las Vegas Sands reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Jan 25 Norfolk Southern Corp on Wednesday reported a higher fourth-quarter net profit on cost savings and said strong pricing and an expected rebound in coal volumes should help the railroad's business grow in 2017.