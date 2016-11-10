BRIEF-Qualcomm Q1 non-GAAP total revenue $6.0 bln; Q1 non-GAAP EPS $1.19
* Q1 non-gaap total revenue $6.0 billion versus $5.8 billion last year
Nov 10 Cachet Financial Solutions Inc -
* Cachet Financial Solutions reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $1.46
* Q3 revenue rose 124 percent to $2.3 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $8.0 million to $10 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Shareholders approve business combination with Adriana Resources Inc.