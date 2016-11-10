BRIEF-Avinger announces outcomes from pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology
* Avinger announces 24-month outcomes from the pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology for peripheral artery disease
Nov 10 S&W Seed Co
* S&W announces results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.19
* Q1 revenue $12.25 million versus I/B/E/S view $12.2 million
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* S&W Seed Co says gross profit margins of 15.9 pct during Q1 of fiscal 2017, compared to gross profit margins of 16.1 pct in Q1 of fiscal 2016
* S&W Seed Co says continues to expect annual revenue of approximately $100 million, which would reflect an increase of approximately 4 pct over fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Las Vegas Sands reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Jan 25 Norfolk Southern Corp on Wednesday reported a higher fourth-quarter net profit on cost savings and said strong pricing and an expected rebound in coal volumes should help the railroad's business grow in 2017.