Nov 10 S&W Seed Co

* S&W announces results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.19

* Q1 revenue $12.25 million versus I/B/E/S view $12.2 million

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* S&W Seed Co says gross profit margins of 15.9 pct during Q1 of fiscal 2017, compared to gross profit margins of 16.1 pct in Q1 of fiscal 2016

* S&W Seed Co says continues to expect annual revenue of approximately $100 million, which would reflect an increase of approximately 4 pct over fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: