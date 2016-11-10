BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Nov 10 Upland Software Inc
* Upland Software reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.14
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $73.9 million to $74.7 million
* Q3 revenue $19.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $18.3 million
* For quarter ending December 31, 2016, upland expects reported total revenue to be in range of $18.5 million to $19.3 million
* For full year ending December 31, 2016, upland expects reported total revenue to be in range of $73.9 million to $74.7 million
* FY ending Dec 31, 2016, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $12.1 million to $12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
* Sl Green Realty Corp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 eps of $0.44 and $2.34 per share; and FFO of $1.43 and $8.29 per share
* Files for offering of up to 826,250 shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: