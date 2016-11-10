BRIEF-Avinger announces outcomes from pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology
* Avinger announces 24-month outcomes from the pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology for peripheral artery disease
Nov 10 Turtle Beach Corp -
* Turtle beach reports strong third quarter 2016 results, raises 2016 revenue outlook
* Qtrly net revenue increased 7 pct (8 pct in constant currency) to $38.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $86.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says net loss in 2016 is expected to range between $(1.87)-$(1.91) per diluted share based upon 48.6 million diluted shares outstanding
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $-0.45, revenue view $176.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expects to generate $1.0-$3.0 million in consolidated adjusted EBITDA in 2016
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.13 to $0.17
* Q3 loss per share $0.10 excluding items
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $78 million to $86 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 loss per share $0.91 including items
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $170 million to $178 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avinger announces 24-month outcomes from the pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology for peripheral artery disease
* Las Vegas Sands reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Jan 25 Norfolk Southern Corp on Wednesday reported a higher fourth-quarter net profit on cost savings and said strong pricing and an expected rebound in coal volumes should help the railroad's business grow in 2017.