* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals - expect cash, cash equivalents at Sept 30, 2016 to fund operating expenses, capital expenditure requirements through at least Sept 30, 2017

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results and recent corporate highlights

* Q3 loss per share $0.54

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.65