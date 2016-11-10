BRIEF-Avinger announces outcomes from pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology
* Avinger announces 24-month outcomes from the pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology for peripheral artery disease
Nov 10 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals - expect cash, cash equivalents at Sept 30, 2016 to fund operating expenses, capital expenditure requirements through at least Sept 30, 2017
* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results and recent corporate highlights
* Q3 loss per share $0.54
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Las Vegas Sands reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Jan 25 Norfolk Southern Corp on Wednesday reported a higher fourth-quarter net profit on cost savings and said strong pricing and an expected rebound in coal volumes should help the railroad's business grow in 2017.