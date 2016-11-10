Nov 10 First Acceptance Corp -

* Combined ratio increased to 106.4% for three months ended September 30, 2016 from 101.3% for three months ended September 30, 2015

* First Acceptance Corporation reports operating results for the three and nine months ended september 30, 2016

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue rose 17 percent to $102.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: