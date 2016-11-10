BRIEF-Avinger announces outcomes from pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology
* Avinger announces 24-month outcomes from the pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology for peripheral artery disease
Nov 10 Bsquare Corp -
* Bsquare reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.01
* Q3 revenue fell 15 percent to $22.5 million
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $21 million to $24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avinger announces 24-month outcomes from the pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology for peripheral artery disease
* Las Vegas Sands reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Jan 25 Norfolk Southern Corp on Wednesday reported a higher fourth-quarter net profit on cost savings and said strong pricing and an expected rebound in coal volumes should help the railroad's business grow in 2017.