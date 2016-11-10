Nov 10 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc :

* Hawthorn Bancshares Inc says return on average common equity was 8.09 pct and return on average assets was 0.59 pct for Q3 ended september 30, 2016

* Hawthorn Bancshares - net interest income increased by $0.1 million, or 1.8 pct, from $10.0 million for linked quarter to $10.1 million for current quarter ended Sept 30

* Hawthorn Bancshares announces third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: