BRIEF-Arctic Cat says they will become part of Textron's specialized vehicles business
* Says Arctic Cat will become part of Textron's specialized vehicles business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Ingram Micro Inc :
* Ingram Micro Inc - end date by which acquisition of Ingram Micro by Tianjin Tianhai must be completed has been extended to Dec 15, 2016
* Ingram micro announces extension of end date of merger agreement with tianjin tianhai; acquisition of ingram micro remains on track to close in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Arctic Cat will become part of Textron's specialized vehicles business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Textron reports fourth quarter 2016 results; enters agreement to acquire Arctic Cat Inc.; announces 2017 financial outlook
* Bob Evans Farms-will be obligated to pay to golden gate capital termination fee of $15.0 million if purchase agreement terminated in certain circumstances