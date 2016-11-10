Nov 10 Walt Disney Co -

* Walt Disney Co quarterly media networks revenue $5,658 million versus $5,826 million

* Quarterly revenue $ 13,142 million versus $13,512 million

* Operating income at cable networks decreased $207 million to $1.4 billion for quarter

* Q4 parks and resorts revenue $4,386 million versus $4,361 million

* Q4 studio entertainment revenue $1,811 million versus $1,783 million

* Q4 revenue view $13.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Decrease in theatrical distribution results in Q4 reflected lower than expected performance of Pete's Dragon , Queen of Katwe

* Q4 earnings per share $1.10 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $1.10

