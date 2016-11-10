BRIEF-Avinger announces outcomes from pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology
* Avinger announces 24-month outcomes from the pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology for peripheral artery disease
Nov 10 Walt Disney Co -
* Walt Disney Co quarterly media networks revenue $5,658 million versus $5,826 million
* Quarterly revenue $ 13,142 million versus $13,512 million
* Operating income at cable networks decreased $207 million to $1.4 billion for quarter
* Q4 parks and resorts revenue $4,386 million versus $4,361 million
* Q4 studio entertainment revenue $1,811 million versus $1,783 million
* Q4 revenue view $13.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Decrease in theatrical distribution results in Q4 reflected lower than expected performance of Pete's Dragon , Queen of Katwe
* The Walt Disney Company reports fourth quarter and full year earnings for fiscal 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $1.10 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $1.10
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Norfolk Southern Corp on Wednesday reported a higher fourth-quarter net profit on cost savings and said strong pricing and an expected rebound in coal volumes should help the railroad's business grow in 2017.