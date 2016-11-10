BRIEF-Qualcomm Q1 non-GAAP total revenue $6.0 bln; Q1 non-GAAP EPS $1.19
* Q1 non-gaap total revenue $6.0 billion versus $5.8 billion last year
Nov 10 Dillard's Inc -
* Total merchandise sales for 13-week period ended October 29, 2016 were $1.323 billion and $1.382 billion for 13-week period ended October 31, 2015
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dillard's Inc reports third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.67 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 non-gaap total revenue $6.0 billion versus $5.8 billion last year
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Shareholders approve business combination with Adriana Resources Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: