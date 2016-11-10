BRIEF-Qualcomm Q1 non-GAAP total revenue $6.0 bln; Q1 non-GAAP EPS $1.19
* Q1 non-gaap total revenue $6.0 billion versus $5.8 billion last year
Nov 10 Talend Sa
* Sees q4 2016 net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.24 to $0.21
* Sees q4 2016 non-ifrs net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.20 to $0.16
* Sees fy 2016 net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $1.06 to $1.02 on an as converted basis
* Sees fy 2016 non-ifrs net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.91 to $0.87 on an as converted basis
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.21, revenue view $29.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.97, revenue view $103.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Talend reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $29 million to $30 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $104.5 million to $105.5 million
* Q3 revenue $27.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $26.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Shareholders approve business combination with Adriana Resources Inc.