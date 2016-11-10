Nov 10 Talend Sa

* Sees q4 2016 net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.24 to $0.21

* Sees q4 2016 non-ifrs net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.20 to $0.16

* Sees fy 2016 net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $1.06 to $1.02 on an as converted basis

* Sees fy 2016 non-ifrs net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.91 to $0.87 on an as converted basis

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.21, revenue view $29.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.97, revenue view $103.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Talend reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $29 million to $30 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $104.5 million to $105.5 million

* Q3 revenue $27.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $26.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: