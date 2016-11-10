BRIEF-Avinger announces outcomes from pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology
* Avinger announces 24-month outcomes from the pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology for peripheral artery disease
Nov 10 Glaukos Corp -
* FY2016 revenue view $108.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Glaukos Corporation announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 sales $29.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $27.4 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales $109 million to $111 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avinger announces 24-month outcomes from the pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology for peripheral artery disease
* Las Vegas Sands reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Jan 25 Norfolk Southern Corp on Wednesday reported a higher fourth-quarter net profit on cost savings and said strong pricing and an expected rebound in coal volumes should help the railroad's business grow in 2017.