BRIEF-Avinger announces outcomes from pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology
* Avinger announces 24-month outcomes from the pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology for peripheral artery disease
Nov 10 Ricebran Technologies -
* Ricebran Technologies reports financial results for q3 2016
* Q3 loss per share $0.11
* Q3 revenue $8.8 million versus $8.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avinger announces 24-month outcomes from the pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology for peripheral artery disease
* Las Vegas Sands reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Jan 25 Norfolk Southern Corp on Wednesday reported a higher fourth-quarter net profit on cost savings and said strong pricing and an expected rebound in coal volumes should help the railroad's business grow in 2017.