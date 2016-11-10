Nov 10 Nvidia Corp

* Nvidia announces financial results for third quarter fiscal 2017

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.94

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.83

* Q3 revenue $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.69 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nvidia Corp says quarterly cash dividend raised 22 percent to $0.14 per share

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue about $2.1 billion

* Nvidia Corp says Q4 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 59.0 percent and 59.2 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points

* Q3 non-GAAP gross margin 59.2 percent versus 56.5 percent

* Nvidia Corp says Q4 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $45 million to $55 million.

* Nvidia Corp says company's board of directors has authorized an additional $2.00 billion under company's stock repurchase program

* Nvidia Corp says additional repurchase program brings total repurchase of $2.96 billion available through end of december 2020

* Q4 revenue view $1.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nvidia Corp - Q3 GAAP gross margin 59.0 percent versus. 56.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: