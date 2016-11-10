Nov 10 Spectra7 Microsystems Inc

* Spectra7 announces financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 revenue rose 11 percent to $1.0 million

* Spectra7 Microsystems Inc says board of directors unanimously appointed Raouf Halim as CEO on September 26, 2016