Nov 11 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals holding -plan to initiate honor study, 12-week phase 3 trial evaluating TNX-102 SL, 5.6 mg, in military-related PTSD, in Q1 of coming year

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals holding - believes co's existing funds are sufficient to fund its operating expenses,clinical activity for at least next 12 months

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.29

* Q3 earnings per share view -$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S