BRIEF-Avinger announces outcomes from pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology
* Avinger announces 24-month outcomes from the pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology for peripheral artery disease
Nov 11 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals holding -plan to initiate honor study, 12-week phase 3 trial evaluating TNX-102 SL, 5.6 mg, in military-related PTSD, in Q1 of coming year
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals holding - believes co's existing funds are sufficient to fund its operating expenses,clinical activity for at least next 12 months
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.29
* Q3 earnings per share view -$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Las Vegas Sands reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Jan 25 Norfolk Southern Corp on Wednesday reported a higher fourth-quarter net profit on cost savings and said strong pricing and an expected rebound in coal volumes should help the railroad's business grow in 2017.