Nov 11 Kinsale Capital Group Inc :

* Kinsale Capital Group Inc Q3 says 4.4 pct growth in gross written premiums to $47.8 mln from $45.8 mln in Q3 of 2015

* Kinsale Capital Group Inc - company's net investment income was $1.9 mln for Q3 of 2016 compared to $1.4 mln for Q3 of 2015

* Quarterly net earned premiums $32.9 mln versus $18.3 mln

* Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. reports 2016 third quarter results