BRIEF-Qualcomm Q1 non-GAAP total revenue $6.0 bln; Q1 non-GAAP EPS $1.19
* Q1 non-gaap total revenue $6.0 billion versus $5.8 billion last year
Nov 11 Kinsale Capital Group Inc :
* Kinsale Capital Group Inc Q3 says 4.4 pct growth in gross written premiums to $47.8 mln from $45.8 mln in Q3 of 2015
* Kinsale Capital Group Inc - company's net investment income was $1.9 mln for Q3 of 2016 compared to $1.4 mln for Q3 of 2015
* Quarterly net earned premiums $32.9 mln versus $18.3 mln
* Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Shareholders approve business combination with Adriana Resources Inc.