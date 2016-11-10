Nov 11 Gdi Integrated Facility Services Inc :

* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc says Q3 revenues increased by 22.0 pct to $216.9 mln

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GDI Integrated Facility Services - "outlook for 2016 remains positive"

* GDI Integrated Facility Services announces strong Q3 2016 results