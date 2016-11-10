BRIEF-Avinger announces outcomes from pivotal vision study of lumivascular technology
Nov 10 Heat Biologics Inc -
* Says it looks forward to reporting top-line data in both its bladder and lung cancer trials within next few weeks
* Quarterly loss per share $0.08
* Heat Biologics provides corporate update and reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Las Vegas Sands reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Jan 25 Norfolk Southern Corp on Wednesday reported a higher fourth-quarter net profit on cost savings and said strong pricing and an expected rebound in coal volumes should help the railroad's business grow in 2017.