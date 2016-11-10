Nov 10 Savaria Corp

* Marcel Bourassa and Jean-Marie Bourassa-unit entered agreement with National Bank Financial, cormark securities inc. and Laurentian Bank Securities

* Marcel Bourassa and Jean-Marie Bourassa-agreement for secondary offering of 1.8 million shares of savaria corp at a price of $11.34 per share

* Bourassa family announces secondary offering of common shares of savaria corporation