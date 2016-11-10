BRIEF-Discovery Networks UK and Ireland says negotiations between with Sky over new carriage deal reached impasse
* Discovery Networks UK and Ireland - negotiations between Discovery and Sky over new carriage deal have reached an impasse
Nov 10 Savaria Corp
* Marcel Bourassa and Jean-Marie Bourassa-unit entered agreement with National Bank Financial, cormark securities inc. and Laurentian Bank Securities
* Marcel Bourassa and Jean-Marie Bourassa-agreement for secondary offering of 1.8 million shares of savaria corp at a price of $11.34 per share
* Bourassa family announces secondary offering of common shares of savaria corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 25 Real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc is in settlement talks with Sessa Capital to avoid a second proxy fight with the hedge fund company, according to people familiar with the matter.