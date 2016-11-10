BRIEF-Qualcomm Q1 non-GAAP total revenue $6.0 bln; Q1 non-GAAP EPS $1.19
* Q1 non-gaap total revenue $6.0 billion versus $5.8 billion last year
Nov 10 Sir Royalty Income Fund :
* Qtrly net earnings for fund were $0.30 per fund unit
* Sir royalty income fund - qtrly pooled revenue increased to $72.5 million, up 3.4pct from Q3 2015,
* Sir royalty income fund - overall same store sales growth of 0.9pct in quarter
* Q3 same store sales rose 0.9 percent
* Sir royalty income fund reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Shareholders approve business combination with Adriana Resources Inc.