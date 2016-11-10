EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 25)
Nov 10 Lemaitre Vascular Inc
* Lemaitre Vascular acquires Restore Flow Allografts
* Lemaitre Vascular Inc - deal for $14.0 million
* Lemaitre Vascular Inc- expects acquisition to increase Q4 and full-year 2016 revenues by $550,000 and to reduce Q4 and full-year 2016 operating income by $200,000
* Lemaitre Vascular Inc - re-affirms guidance provided on October 26, 2016
* Lemaitre Vascular Inc- for full-year, company expects revenue of $89.6 mln , gross margin of 71.3 pct and operating income of $16.9 mln
* Lemaitre Vascular Inc-co has acquired assets of Restore Flow Allografts, Llc
FY2016 revenue view $89.0 million
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.