Nov 10 Lemaitre Vascular Inc

* Lemaitre Vascular acquires Restore Flow Allografts

* Lemaitre Vascular Inc - deal for $14.0 million

* Lemaitre Vascular Inc- expects acquisition to increase Q4 and full-year 2016 revenues by $550,000 and to reduce Q4 and full-year 2016 operating income by $200,000

* Lemaitre Vascular Inc - re-affirms guidance provided on October 26, 2016

* Lemaitre Vascular Inc- for full-year, company expects revenue of $89.6 mln , gross margin of 71.3 pct and operating income of $16.9 mln

* Lemaitre Vascular Inc-co has acquired assets of Restore Flow Allografts, Llc

* FY2016 revenue view $89.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S