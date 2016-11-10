Nov 10 Cequence Energy Ltd :
* Qtrly achieved average Q3 production of 8,621 BOE/D, an
increase of 10 percent from Q2
* Cequence Energy Ltd says increased 2016 production
guidance to 8,800 BOE/D from 8,500 BOE/D
* Cequence Energy Ltd says increased 2016 funds flow from
operations guidance from $2 million to $8 million
* Cequence Energy Ltd says anticipates all wells from winter
drilling program will be on production by end of q1
* Cequence Energy Ltd says first half 2017 production is
expected to increase to 9,000-9,500 boe/d
* Cequence Energy announces third quarter financial and
operating results
