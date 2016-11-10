BRIEF-Discovery Networks UK and Ireland says negotiations between with Sky over new carriage deal reached impasse
* Discovery Networks UK and Ireland - negotiations between Discovery and Sky over new carriage deal have reached an impasse
Nov 10 Guyana Goldfields Inc -
* Remains well on track to meet its 2016 production and cash cost (before royalty) guidance
* Guyana Goldfields Inc quarterly earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 revenue $44.4 million
* Maintaining its 2016 production guidance of 140,000 to 160,000 ounces of gold
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects to expand Aurora gold mine in 2017 to increase milling capacity from 5,000 tpd to 8,000 tpd
* In negotiation with its lenders regarding level of debt reduction in conjunction with restructuring of current project facility
* Guyana Goldfields Inc reports third quarter 2016 results; produced 34,400 ounces of gold with cash costs of $499/OZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 25 Real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc is in settlement talks with Sessa Capital to avoid a second proxy fight with the hedge fund company, according to people familiar with the matter.