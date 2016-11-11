BRIEF-Baker Hughes Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.30
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 10 High Arctic Energy Services Inc :
* High Arctic Energy- Exxonmobil's recent bid to purchase Interoil "continues to support long-term development" of Papua New Guinea's natural gas resources
* High Arctic reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 revenue C$47.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$48.1 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.16
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers