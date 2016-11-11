AbbVie revenue rises 6.2 pct
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by demand for its flagship $15 billion-a-year arthritis treatment, Humira.
Nov 10 Bengal Energy Ltd :
* Bengal Energy Ltd - production in Q2 of fiscal 2017 averaged 386 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a 35% decrease from previous quarter
* Crude oil sales revenue before hedging gains was $2.3 million in Q2 of fiscal 2017, down 32 percent
* Bengal Energy Ltd- qtrly earnings per share $0.00
* Bengal Energy announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by demand for its flagship $15 billion-a-year arthritis treatment, Humira.
* Harvest One announces increase to size of previously announced financing related to acquisition of ACMPR licensed medical cannabis producer United Greeneries...
* Qtrly total operating revenues $176 million versus $146 million