Nov 10 Fronsac REIT :

* Fronsac REIT - for Q3 2016, recurring FFO per unit was 0.643¢

* Fronsac REIT - increase to annual distribution rate for 2017 to 1.80¢ per unit from 1.63¢, an increase of 10%

* Fronsac REIT announces very strong results for Q3 2016, the December 30th, 2016 regular quarterly distribution and a 10% increase to the 2017 annual distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: