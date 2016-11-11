Nov 10 BMTC Group Inc :

* Quarterly same store sales rose 3.5 percent

* Quarterly revenue rose 4.3 percent to C$197.6 million

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share C$0.09 excluding items

* Quarterly earnings per share C$0.40

* BMTC Group Inc. announces financial results for its quarter ended September 30th, 2016