Nov 10 Luxoft Holding Inc :

* Sees FY 2017 revenue at least $781 million

* Qtrly US GAAP revenue amounted to $196.5 million, an increase of 21.6%

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share at least $2.85

* Lowering diluted EPS guidance on a GAAP basis to at least $1.65 from original guidance of $2.10

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.91, revenue view $802.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Luxoft Holding Inc reports results for three and six months ended September 30, 2016

* Quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.83

* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $0.48