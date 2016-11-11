AbbVie revenue rises 6.2 pct
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by demand for its flagship $15 billion-a-year arthritis treatment, Humira.
Nov 10 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 third quarter and year to date financial results
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22
* Q3 revenue C$221.3 million versus C$189.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by demand for its flagship $15 billion-a-year arthritis treatment, Humira.
* Harvest One announces increase to size of previously announced financing related to acquisition of ACMPR licensed medical cannabis producer United Greeneries...
* Qtrly total operating revenues $176 million versus $146 million