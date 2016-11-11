BRIEF-Baker Hughes Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.30
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 10 Growmax Resources Corp :
* Growmax Resources Corp - accepted offer from Energy Operations Argentina LLC for sale of all of issued and outstanding common shares of Energicon
* Growmax accepts offer to sell its argentine subsidiary
* Deal for cash consideration of us$5.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers