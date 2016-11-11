Nov 10 Founders Advantage Capital Corp :

* Founders Advantage Capital Corp announces quarterly results

* Qtrly revenues were $10.6 million, compared to NIL during Q4 2015

* Qtrly net loss was $1.2 million, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million during Q4 2015

* Says current quarter net loss is result of recognition of a full quarter of DLC's financial results