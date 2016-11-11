Nov 10 Clairvest Group Inc :

* Clairvest reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* September 30, 2016 book value was $502.2 million or $33.05 per share versus $492.2 million or $32.35 per share at June 30, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: