Nov 11 Erickson Inc
* Erickson-United states bankruptcy court for Northern
District of Texas has approved key first day motions related to
its voluntary chapter 11 restructuring
* Says court has authorized erickson to immediately access
up to $49 million of its $66 million debtorinpossession term
financing
* Says Eli Columbus, also of Haynes and Boone presented two
witnesses in support of DIP financing proposal
* Erickson inc - expects to file a consensual plan of
reorganization with support of its major creditor constituencies
within first 50 days of bankruptcy case
* Says financing, along with company's approved DIP revolver
financing, will provide sufficient liquidity to fund ongoing
operations
* Erickson incorporated receives interim dip financing
approval
