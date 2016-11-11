BRIEF-NextEra Energy Partners LP Q4 results press release
Nov 11 Cascades Inc
* Cascades Inc - "in short term, operational results through end of 2016 are expected to reflect year-end seasonality in tissue and containerboard"
* Cascades anticipate continued weakness from European operations as result of ongoing market dynamics expected to impact both volume and pricing levels
* Cascades Inc - "expect only a marginal benefit from containerboard price increase to be realized in Q4"
* Cascades expect initiatives for modernization of it,business process platforms to have total average qtrly cost of about $7 million through end of 2017
* Cascades announces results for the third quarter of 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.32
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.21
* Q3 sales c$1.021 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Amgen's Amgevita and Solymbic, both containing adalimumab