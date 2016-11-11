Nov 11 Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says Stephen Lemieux appointed interim CEO

* Commenced a formal search process for a new chief executive officer

* Lemieux is replacing Shawn O'Brien, who is pursuing other opportunities

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals - Lemieux will also continue in role as chief financial officer and secretary of company during this interim period

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals announces management change